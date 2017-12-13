Rihanna has ice on her fingertips — in a whole new way! The singer-turned-beauty-magnate uploaded a series of snapshots to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, December 12 , including a boomerang of a major nail situation. The silver and sparkling nail polish look couldn’t have been more Kirakira+ appropriate or better for the holidays.

We’ll break it down for you: BadGalRiRi’s polished tips weren’t just glittery, they were also done in an icy silver shade — perfect for some glitz and glamour (not to mention perfect for New Year’s Eve). With the neutral tone, they strike the right balance between glam and not-too-over-the-top, so they could work for any holiday gathering. Better still — the glittery manicure (which came courtesy of celebrity nail technician Jenny Longworth) is like jewelry for your finger tips and removes the need for accessories. Though we would argue that there’s no such thing as too many baubles, especially during the holidays.

Not into high octane glitter a la RiRi? Selena Gomez rocked deep burgundy nails with an ultra-fine shimmer to the AMA’s last month. This look translates brilliantly into a festive nail look because it’s not your classic red. In fact, it’s deeper and has an edge but the fine and subtle shimmer gives it a sophisticated finish.

Or if you’re not into red nails or opaque glitter you could always use Longworth’s nude nail with horizontal gold glitter lines drawn across them (as seen on her Instagram account). Not only does this incorporate a classic and timeless polish color that will wear well for more than a few days, but it adds a touch of sparkle for the woman who prefers a more subdued and sophisticated vibe.

