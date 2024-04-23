Rihanna has posed for countless photo shoots over the course of her long career, but her latest campaign with Puma might be her wildest one yet.

The 36-year-old singer posed in a full-body tree costume, complete with moss, twigs and leaves, to promote the new Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoes that she launched with the brand on April 17.

Rihanna wore the intricate costume while standing on top of a tire and modeling the new shoes in the color taupe.

A second image from the photo shoot features her lying on her side in the grass, wearing a top made out of thick green leaves, which she paired with a pair of khaki colored pants and the shoes in the color green fog.

The shoes also come in a third color, warm white. They are now available to purchase for $100.

Puma released its first version of the creeper shoe in September 2015. Rihanna’s take on the popular shoe style features a stacked gum sole, rendering it thicker and more oversized.

According to Puma’s website, the unique tree-themed campaign is a play on the word “creeper.”

“As Creative Director, Rihanna’s FENTY x PUMA campaign shot by Philippa Price expands upon this concept of creeping – attempting to do something without being noticed,” the brand’s website reads. “The campaign embarks on a dynamic exploration of the art of camouflage through carefully composed tone-on-tone imagery.”

Rihanna hosted a launch party in London on Wednesday, April 17, to celebrate the release of the new collaboration. The “Diamonds” singer posed in the creeper shoes on the red carpet, which was decorated with moss, leaves and other greenery. She wore a taupe wool coat over a darker taupe shirt and trouser set. Her blonde hair was straightened with her bangs on full display. She topped the look off with a swipe of bright red lipstick.