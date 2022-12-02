Bad gal’s night out! Rihanna painted the town metallic while partying in Miami with boyfriend ASAP Rocky on Thursday, December 1.

The “What’s My Name” singer, 34, was spotted at Story nightclub following Rocky’s performance at the venue. For the occasion, Rihanna was a glistening sight in a sparkly button-up top, which she paired with a mesh bra and coordinating pants. The baggy trousers featured rips at the knee and a scrunched hem. The Barbados native styled the getup with silver sandal heels and carried a crystal-covered clutch. She also wore square-shaped sunglasses and had her hair styled in effortless curls.

Rihanna’s Thursday night ensemble comes as she’s been sporting more relaxed but edgy silhouettes — a look she pulls off with ease — following the birth of her first child. (She previously turned heads in an oversized football jersey and checked pants in August.)

The hitmaker and the “Everyday” rapper, 34, welcomed a baby boy in May but have not yet revealed the infant’s name. During her pregnancy, Rihanna opted for more belly-baring looks, including cropped tops that exposed her baby bump. Her most standout pregnancy style moment is perhaps the lace bra, thong and sheer skirt she wore to the Dior fall 2022 runway show in March.

Of her mommy-to-be wardrobe, the Fenty beauty founder told Vogue in her May 2022 cover story that she is hoping to “redefine” what is considered “decent” for pregnant women.

She explained: “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why would you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Now that her bundle of joy is here, Rihanna is loving life as a mom. “Rihanna and ASAP are very open to more kids, they love being parents and having a family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November. “Having this family together has brought them so much closer, they are more loved up now than ever.”

The insider continued: “They rarely leave their baby’s side. They’re being very private about their newborn out of concern for his safety and really just want to keep him away from the public eye for the time being … They both feel really blessed and couldn’t be happier.”

According to the source, “Rihanna’s not in a rush to lose the baby weight” right away. “She’s really embraced her body and doesn’t feel pressure to lose it quickly. Rihanna is a workaholic so it’s nice to see her taking the time to flourish in motherhood.”