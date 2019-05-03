After teasing Us for nearly a year with her ultra-colorful makeup looks, Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty is finally launching the eye and lip products she’s been using. The limited-edition summer 2019 Getting Hotter collection includes three sets of Vivid Liquid Eyeliner Trios and seven vibrant shades of the Poutsicle Juicy Satin Lipstick that together create one of the brand’s boldest drops yet.

“This season, I wanted to go all-in with vivid colors,” RiRi said in a statement. “The juicer the better.”

Fenty fans know the Getting Hotter collection has been a long time coming. Rihanna has been not-so-secretly test-driving the neon eyeliners and lipstick shades since Coachella 2018, but they have finally arrived — and it looks like it was well worth the wait.

Available in three sets of three, the liquid liners come in an array of electric pastel hues (think: lime, yellow, teal, etc.) and feature a fine-tip precision brush that’ll have you drawing a perfectly winged cat eye every. single. time.

Each trio features complementary shades that can be layered up (à la Rihanna on the May 2019 issue of Harper’s Bazaar) or worn alone (see: the “Umbrella” singer’s bright white feline flick at the June 2018 Louis Vuitton men’s show in Paris). And because the highly pigmented formula is meant to withstand the summer heat, oil-based eye makeup remover is recommended for taking it off.

But the color bomb doesn’t stop there. The new popsicle-inspired lippies have a juicy, satin (so long, matte!) finish to make your pout pop. Shades range from turquoise (Go Deep) to tangerine (Sun Snatched), and the exterior packaging was designed to match the lipstick color, so you’ll never be rummaging through your purse looking for the right bullet again.

Priced between $20 and $35, the entire Fenty Beauty summer 2019 Getting Hotter collection launches Friday, May 10, at Sephora and FentyBeauty.com.

