Getting bronzer to look natural on super-pale skin can be tricky, but thanks to Rihanna’s Fenty Global Makeup Artist, Hector Espinal, we know exactly how to achieve that A-list sun-kissed glow in just a few easy steps even on the lightest of skin tones.

Kaley Cuoco’s Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg Spills About the Actress’ New False Lash Obsession

After applying a smooth layer of foundation, the makeup pro picked up Fenty’s new Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in “Inda Sun.” This taupe-y shade will help guarantee fair skin tones won’t look or feel orange. Because even though there’s no skin tone too light for bronzer, there are plenty of bronzers that are too dark for certain complexions.

Using a brush, he picked up a good amount of product and then eliminated some of the excess by whipping it on the back of his hand. He then applied what remained to the high-points of the face — A.K.A the apples of the cheeks, nose, chin, forehead and eyelids. One crucial tip: Never ever apply it to your jawline.

“Bronzer is not contour,” he clarified. “Bronzer’s meant to give you warmth to the skin.”

Next step was to apply a bit of highlight to add the radiant finish. The bronzer’s matte effect keeps the face from looking oily. Then to add a bit of dimension and depth, strategically placed luminizer is key.

So to maintain the warmth, he applied a light layer of Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Duo to the tops of the cheeks, around the eyes and the bridge of the nose.

The final touch: A pop of pink lipgloss courtesy of Gloss Bomb in Fu$$y.

Watch and learn!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!