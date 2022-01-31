It’s a …?! Rihanna debuted her bump in a pink Chanel puffer — and fans are convinced the coat is actually a clue about her baby’s gender.

Shortly after pictures of the 33-year-old Fenty founder baring her bump made headlines, Twitter exploded with theories that RiRi has a baby girl on board.

“I feel like she’s giving us a hint with all that pink. It’s going to be a girl?” a user speculated, while another said, “Rihanna was wearing a pink coat. I guess she’s having a girl.” Someone else chimed in: “Why do I feel like that pink coat indicates that she’s having a mini her, just tell us you’re having a girl RiRi.”

Others didn’t take the outfit at face value, suspecting that the “Diamonds” singer and ASAP Rocky, who wore a denim bomber jacket, may actually have twins on the way. “So my fan theory is … it’s twins, a boy & a girl because bad gal Rihanna is wearing pink and ASAP is wearing blue.”

While buzz about baby’s gender took center stage, fans also made a point to unpack the rest of her outfit — which costs upwards of $29,000.

Not only did the Savage x Fenty fashion designer somehow manage to walk the freezing cold streets of NYC with her bare belly exposed, but she also wore low-rise jeans that dragged in the dirt.

“Very happy for Rihanna but was she not cold?” a user questioned.“ Rihanna sweetie please cut the jeans,” someone else said, while another user pointed out that the “frayed” and “dragging” style was reminiscent of 2005.

Whether the beauty boss’ outfit was an intentional hint about her baby’s gender or not, one things for sure: Rihanna’s maternity style is going to be off the charts.

While the pink look marks her first outfit post-announcement, she has been hiding her baby bump in some seriously fabulous fits over the past few weeks.

On January 26, for instance the star paid a visit to a Sephora store in NYC wearing an oversized orange Jean Paul Gaultier coat. She paired the bright-colored winter wear with camouflage-print pants and Gucci pumps.

Days prior, she headed to date night with ASAP in a t-shirt dress and bomber jacket, choosing to forgo pants. While her legs were inevitably freezing, the outfit was pretty epic.