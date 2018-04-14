Rise’s Shannon Purser: What’s in My Bag?

Shannon Purser likes to keep it sentimental in her Zac Posen bag. “It becomes this carryall for everything I’ve accumulated,” the star of NBC’s Rise (Tuesdays, 9 p.m. ET) says. Her favorite token: a Christmas card from costar Josh Radnor. “He gave it to me on set,” she recalls. “That is so sweet.”

The 20-year-old spills on her other goods.

Potter Pride

“My wallet is this one I got at a convention. It’s shaped like the Marauder’s Map from Harry Potter. My keys are also on a little Hogwarts symbol keychain — true nerd.”

Music to Her Ears

“I have my black Bose noise-cancelling headphones — the big over-the-ear ones. I like them. They make me feel like I’m in the ’80s.”

Chew on This

“I carry around gum — the kind shaped like cubes. I just love those. I don’t know why. There’s something so satisfying about them just because they’re square.”

She’s Got It Covered

“My phone case is actually, oh God, it’s a coffin and it says ‘Bye’ on it with a flower above it. I like it. It’s quirky.”

On Her Best Game

“I’m obsessed with the Nintendo Switch. It’s so, so cool. Right now, I’m playing Breath of the Wild, which is the new Zelda game. It’s so good.”

What else is inside her bag? A Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm in Hibiscus; a Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer; a Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter; a Sephora eyelash curler; an Aloxxi Thermal Styling Spray; a Lush Breath of Fresh Air toner; an Hourglass Femme Nude Lip Stylo in No 1; Eleanor & Park by Rainbow Rowell; an Atlanta Library card; two Starbucks gift cards; a Sephora VIB card; some loose change; a Barnes & Noble membership card; a Chick-fil-A card; a Poland Spring water bottle; Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts; Polaroids; Ibuprofen; Midol; plane ticket stubs and an EpiPen.

