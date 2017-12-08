Rita Ora Reveals She Uses Mascara on Her Eyebrows and Her Go-To Holiday Hair Style

Don’t knock it ’til you try it! Rita Ora just revealed exclusively to Stylish the surprising ways she uses beauty staples, along with some of her other style secrets and holiday party tips.

The Rimmel London ambassador who lives by the motto “less is more” confessed to using products in an unconventional way. “Sometimes I use their mascara for my eyebrows, to fill my eyebrows in — a brown mascara,” she told Us. “And I use some of the lip for my cheeks, for sure.”

The jet-setting actress and singer also shared her essentials for looking good on the go. “I love hats,” she told Us. “I do a lot of traveling, so sometimes I just pop a hat on. Dry shampoo, I live for. Those are my two go tos.”

With holiday soiree season in full swing, Ora, who was promoting The Open Mic Project with Absolut, gave some smart pre-party advice. “You should definitely should eat, because you’re going to consume a lot of alcohol,” she said. “I’m joking, I’m joking… sorry, you can’t joke anymore! But it really is about having good time.”

The Fifty Shades starlet also shared that her favorite hairdo for the holidays is one we can all do ourselves. “For me, it’s just a really nice ponytail — a slicked back ponytail,” she said. “It really goes with everything, for me.”

And when it comes to hair, we’re ready to take Ora’s advice. She is, after all, the woman who wore the greatest hair accessory ever to host the MTV EMA Awards in November!

Reporting by Hilary Sheinbaum

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!