The time has come! After teasing fans with the release of an extra-special music drop for over a week, Rita Ora’s performance film has officially released the show to the world as of Thursday, September 30. To celebrate, Us Weekly’s Stylish has all of the details about the singer’s gorgeous glam.

Shop the Best Makeup, Haircare, Skincare and Other Beauty Must-Haves for 2021

The 30-year-old’s concert film, Rita Ora Live From The Eiffel Tower, was filmed amid Paris Fashion Week. The star went all out for the occasion, donning custom designer wares from Prada, Miu Miu, Fendi, and Lanvin. Naturally, she went all out with her makeup, too, using Lancôme products exclusively.

“For the film, I wanted to create a performance that matched the spirit of Paris, which is one of my favorite cities,” Ora tells Us exclusively. “I love how the music, the fashion, and the makeup played off one another and really took the energy of the performance to a whole new level.”

Ora’s makeup artist brought to life looks that were equally glamorous and eye-catching. “I loved that we were able to do two beautiful and completely different eye looks,” the “You for Me” singer continues. “One was very graphic and bold with a strong cat-eye and the other was more playful using pinks and shimmer.”

For the first look, Ora stunned in the aforementioned cat-eye teamed with a luminous complexion and a red shade of L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick by Lancôme ($28). The musician tells Us that the lippie is “one of my new favorites.” She added, “That classic red lip we did for one look is so Parisian chic and a bold lip always gives me an extra boost of confidence.”

And for the second look, the musician opted for softer (yet equally as statement-making) glam comprising bold blush (specifically the Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blush Stick, $39) around her eyes and cheekbones, bold lashes and a glossy lip.

Missed the first performance streaming sesh? No worries! You can still purchase tickets to the performance, as there are a total of three shows happening over the day to a global audience. Depending on what type of ticket you purchase, it’s available to stream in HD and 4K HDR (for dutiful fans who aren’t messing around).

A portion of proceeds made from ticket sales will go towards Soccer Aid for UNICEF. Ora has been involved with the UK Committee for UNICEF UK since 2013, specializing in work with child refugees and in 2019, she was named an official ambassador of the organization.