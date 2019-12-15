Rodarte Designer Kate Mulleavy: What’s in My Bag?





One purse is not enough for Kate Mulleavy. Since the Rodarte fashion designer, 40, is always on the go, she likes to be prepared for any event. “I need a bag I can fit a lot of stuff in,” she notes, “but sometimes when I change to go out at night, I prefer a smaller bag.”

Kate, who also directed the 2017 thriller Woodshock with her sister Laura, shares more with Us.

Crack the Code

“I have a piece of paper with my past iPhone codes. But of course you don’t have them when your phone breaks!”

Tuned In

“A lot of times I want to listen to music when I’m working. It’s nice to have a soundtrack that lets you get into the world that you need to be in.”

Double Duty

“The La Prairie eye and lip compact is really great for traveling. It has a little bit of both.”

The Pagemaster

“A friend gave me Stephen King’s book On Writing. I’d recommend it to anyone whether you’re interested in the process or not.”

Abracadabra!

“I have expired passes to the magician club Magic Castle. Once, during dinner, the person next to us invited us. I kept them — they seem lucky.”

Quick Bite

“I’m always in the middle of trying to get so much done that it’s important for me to eat every few hours. I try to keep cashews on me.”

What else is inside Kate’s Cole Haan bags? A Cole Haan Grandseries card case in black; a pink Prada wallet; an iPhone 11 Pro; a mophie powerstation in gold; a Rodarte hair clip and earrings; a Nars blush in Orgasm; a Nars Afterglow in Orgasm; a Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer; a Nars pressed powder; Aquaphor; a La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra Face Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin; receipts; paperclips; a yellow legal pad and a white cashmere blanket.