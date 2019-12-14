Rodarte Designer Laura Mulleavy: What’s in My Bag?





Laura Mulleavy brings work home — fabric swatches are always in her bag. “There are usually a lot of light pink colors in here… [They can make] my bag messy,” says the Rodarte cofounder, 39, whose Spring/Summer 2020 campaign, modeled by Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union and other stars, nearly broke the internet.

Mulleavy flaunts her picks for Us.

Mint Condition

“For snacks, I have these little Wilhelmina European peppermints. Those come in handy.”

Friendly Reminder

“My keys are attached to this Cartier keyring that says ‘Forget Me Not’/‘Forget Me Please’ on it. It’s really darling.”

Pure Luck

“I carry a $2 bill that I got with my friend. We went to dinner and some random person came up and gave these to us. I can’t give it away.”

Throwing Shade

“Nars Wanted eyeshadow palette is my favorite thing because it has every shade of blond, brown and pink tones. Those are the colors you don’t have to do a full eye look with.”

Scentual Healing

“I have a Tata Harper aromatic treatment that’s really good for stress. I also use the Herban Essentials lavender towelettes.”

Pen Pal

“Kate [Mulleavy] and I get cute notepads from Shorthand. I grab hers because I always lose mine.”

What else is inside Mulleavy’s Cole Haan bag? A Cole Haan Grandseries Zip Card case in burgundy; an iPhone 11 Pro; a mophie powerstation charger in silver; Kate Young for Tura sunglasses; a Rodarte t-shirt; Nars Afterglow lip balms in Orgasm and Clean Cut; a Nars lipstick in Dolce Vita; a Nars Satin Lipstick Pencil in Palais Royal; a Mason Pearson brush; an Epicuren Zinc Oxide Perfecting Sunscreen; a pink Corkcicle; a Huntington Library card; an ArcLight membership card; Fria Italian Tissues and a Musso & Frank napkin.