UK-based Emilia Wickstead designs elegant, modern frocks in contemporary colors. Her simple but stylish looks are loved by Hollywood A-listers and royalty, too (she regularly outfits Kate Middleton).

Wickstead, who began designing at age 24, started her eponymous label as a made-to-measure atelier. Now, her ready-to-wear collections are available to all.

Stars turn to Wickstead for elevated eveningwear, refined separates and classic silhouettes that are universally flattering.

A few of our favorite looks include Gigi Hadid’s $1,210 wool caped jumpsuit, Joey King’s $457 crop top and $1,023 wide-leg trousers in a fresh lime hue, and Laura Dern’s $1,802 seersucker high-neck yellow dress.

Scroll through to see how Naomi Watts, Mandy Moore, Elizabeth Banks and more wear Emilia Wickstead’s ladylike styles below.