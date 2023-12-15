Your account
Stylish

Ultimate Royal Holiday Gift Guide: Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers and Jacket, Meghan Markle’s Signature Shades and More!

By

It’s beginning to look a lot like a royal Christmas. Whether you want to be sporty and stylish like Princess Kate Middleton or have a friend that likes to curl up with a cup of tea, Royally Us hosts Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross are making sure you have everything you need to make this season royally merry and bright.

From fashion to books to jewelry, watch the video above or keep reading to see what you should have on your royal holiday gift list.

Smart and Casual

The Princess of Wales’ go-to sneaker is a must-have for royal fans. Kate has worn the Superga Cotu Classic white sneaker on over a dozen occasions, including in her 2022 family Christmas card.

The Future Royals

For the future royal enthusiast, look no further than Maisonette’s queen’s guardsman warm wool mix sweater. This design from Trotter’s London will be the talk of the Christmas holiday preschool parties.

So Shady

For an effortlessly chic accessory look no further than Finlay sunglasses, which Kate wore throughout her 2022 Caribbean tour with Prince William. Meghan Markle also owns several pairs and wore the glasses at the 2019 Wimbledon games.

Ready for the Outdoors

Kate is known to get her hands dirty at public events and when she does, she is often seen sporting the Barbour classic beadnell wax jacket. She loves this brand so much she has at least three other styles.

 Royal Reading

A great read goes to Gareth Russell’s The Palace, which tells the stories behind the walls of Hampton Court. Plus, it can be purchased in a bundle, which includes an artisanal candle that is inspired by the Christmas season at Hampton Court Palace in 1540.

A Cup of Tea

If you want to start your morning with a warm cup of tea, then grab a cup from Mrs. Bakewells tea set.  The only cream tea company in the United States — Mrs. Bakewell’s passion for creating recipes earned her a coveted spot as a contestant on The Great American Baking Show.

Lock of Love 

Kate wore this Laura Lombardi Luisa necklace at a BBC1 Newsbeat special for World Mental Health Day. Lombardi describes the piece as a “hand assembled 14kt gold plated brass necklace” with a “cast heart shaped pendant.”.

Travel Days

If you are planning on taking a trip across the pond, LEVEL8 has created reliable and spacious luggage that is durable, functional and has a sleek, modern look.

