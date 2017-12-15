Silver makeup is tricky. Too much and you can look like you dressed up as a snowglobe, too little and it barely makes an impact. Well, Luckily for Us, silver makeup just got a major revamp courtesy of Ruby Rose, who rocked a unique metallic accent under her lower lash line for the L.A. premiere of Pitch Perfect 3.

Even better: Rose’s makeup artist, Jo Baker, shared the exact products that she used to give the actress the light-catching adornment under her eyes on her Instagram account. Consider yourself blessed, this quirky and pretty look should be pretty easy to achieve. Simply use Urban Decay Glide On Liner in the shade Cuff (the perfect cool-toned silver) and apply it at the center of your lower lash line. Then blend it downwards slightly, as opposed to from side-to-side. Once you’ve achieved the subtle eye-opening gradient, coat lashes in Urban Decay Perversion Mascara for the perfect inky flutter on both your upper and lower lashes.

To achieve the Orange Is the New Black star’s flawless and shine-free complexion, Baker employed Urban Decay All Nighter foundation (Rose’s shade is 4.0) as well as the All Nighter concealer. Rose’s look was super fresh and pared down, so if you’re looking to steal her vibeI, make like the Aussie actress and keep the rest of your face bare.

The final touch: Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil in the shade Simply Naked for a touch of kissable definition. There you have it: a festive face in five minutes flat!

