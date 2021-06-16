RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alyssa Edwards Shares Her No. 1 Beauty Secret

Whether she’s strutting on stage for RuPaul’s Drag Race or making a guest appearance on America’s Got Talent, there’s no question that Alyssa Edwards knows how to serve a look.

From extravagant headpieces to sharp-as-a-knife cut creases, the 41-year-old drag queen is an undeniable beauty icon. While her makeup gets most of the attention (rightfully so!), Edwards exclusively told Us Weekly that getting her skin in check is actually more important than her glam.

“We’ve heard it before, time and time again. An artist needs a nice canvas. Not even just necessarily for drag though, I want to take care of my skin. I want to nourish my skin. I want my skin to be healthy,” the reality star said while promoting her partnership with Degree.

She continued: “I want to look in the mirror through the day and I want to feel happy … When you feel happy you act happy. When you act happy, you are happy.”

To get her skin and mind in a good place, she starts every morning off with a DIY facial and pep talk. “My favorite thing to do is give myself a facial. As I’m cleansing my skin, I look in the mirror and I have a conversation with myself. I believe that internal dialog is very important,” the life coach explained to Stylish.

As for the holy grail products that make it into Edwards’ skincare routine? She’s a big fan of Zo Skin Health, claiming that the brand is “not just a game changer, but a life changer.” She keeps the Growth Factor Serum, Firming Serum and Intense Eye Cream in her arsenal at all times.

While a solid skincare routine certainly helps her maintain her youthful appearance, a little beauty tape — which she places next to her eye and hides behind her wig — doesn’t hurt either!

“Recently, I started exploring face tape, which I’ve never done before. I still look in the mirror and feel like I am 24 again even though I’m not thanks to this face tape,” she explained. “It gives a little pull without going under the knife and it just snatches you up a little bit.”

Edwards added: “The cool thing with makeup is you can shape your face, right? So when you drag out that liner and add that eyeshadow and then you pull it back — oh my god, she is ready!”

Something else that makes her feel ready to take on the day? A little movement and some deodorant!

While she admittedly stopped wearing deodorant during lockdown, reentering the world and kicking her movement into high gear prompted a change.

Her hunt for the perfect deodorant is what led to her collaboration with Degree for their #MoveAgain campaign.

“I know that we’ve spent this last year not worrying about deodorant because we were all doing the same thing going, ‘Well, we’re not going to be around people,’” she said, noting that 70 percent of people admitted to intentionally skipping deodorant.

She leaves Us with a final thought: “I hope this inspires everyone that is reading or listening to this to get out and move again.”