Ladies and gentlemen, Ryan Reynolds has officially given his opinion on the tiny sunglasses trend. Well, sorta.

The Deadpool star, who is known for his playful and snarky sense of humor (with which he regularly banters with his wife, Blake Lively) on his social media platforms, posted a selfie in which he’s rocking comically minuscule glasses perched on the bride of his nose. The specs are likely an emoji — but Reynolds’ opinion is nonetheless made more clear by his cheeky captions, “Still exploring the tiny glasses trend. Got these at Sunglass Hut for 19,000 dollars.”

However, just a month ago, the actor also ‘grammed about the trend about a month ago with a pic of him wearing plastic sunnies that clearly belong to a child with the caption, “I’m really into the whole tiny sunglasses trend. Thanks for your support everyone!”

Now, the small-framed trend has been on the up and up for the last few years, championed by the likes of practically ever supermodel, such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, all of the Kardashians and just about every starlet and fashion-plate in between. The look, a clear ‘90s throwback, is fashion forward — but as many practical fashionistas have noted, it may not be the most practical because they don’t necessarily protect your eyes as well as oversized movie star frames. And of course, there is the often-mocked resemblance to the sunglasses worn in The Matrix.

Reynolds isn’t the only celeb to vocalize their, err, hesitation towards the new eyewear style. Mindy Kaling memorably tweeted, “I think we will regret this tiny sunglasses look,” back in May.

I think we will regret this tiny sunglasses look — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 14, 2018

And in an almost soothsayer-like premonition about the imminent renaissance of the small-framed specs look, Jennifer Aniston told Glamour that we will one day look back on this phase and shake our heads. Her pick for the look that should go away: “Tiny sunglasses. I just think they’re ridiculous. I’m not a fan of those little tiny spectacles; I’m a fan of classic sunglasses. That was very ’90s, wasn’t it? When you would see those little tiny frames, those were brought back from the John Lennon days,” she explained.

Whether they are pro or anti-, it seems they feel strongly about this trend. If you’re still on the fence, see how all of your favorite celebs wear the trendy tiny-framed styles and which team you fall into!

