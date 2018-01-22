Little-known secret: looking elegantly undone often requires a lot more effort than you would think. Unless, of course, Adir Abergel is behind your look. Abergel, otherwise known as the master of casual-chic hair, created an unfussy and super sexy style for Marisa Tomei at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 21, that is actually super simple to create. And one item he used may give you flashbacks to the volume-obsessed ‘90s: velcro rollers!

The inspiration for Tomei’s glam-but-not-trying ‘do was photographs of Oriental Poppies from the Irving Penn Collection because hey, when it comes to hair it’s go high-brow or go home. Plus, the soft texture of the petals screams “touchable” with the vivid hues encapsulates the iconic actress’ vibrant and colorful energy.

Abergel started by applying Virtue Hair Uplifted Volumizing Whip to Tomei’s towel-dried strands to give them some bounce and texture. Then, he added Virtue One for All 6-in-1 Styler from her roots to ends to give her hair softness and shine but also prime the hair for heat-styling. Golden rule of having dreamy hair: avoid damage at all costs.

Then, the hair whiz used a large round brush and blow-dried her locks in sections working from the front to the back. After blow-drying each area, Abergel then used velcro rollers to let Tomei’s hair set and cool. Crucial: when he removed the rollers, he used a traditional-barrel curling iron to perfect some of the waves.

Abergel then added height to the crown by lightly backcombing and securing the volume with Virtue Finale Shaping Spray to protect from frizz and the effects of humidity. Last but not least: a touch of Virtue Perfect Ending Split End Serum to create smooth the ends of her tresses and give the waves oh-so-slight definition. Et voila, a sleek style that you can really do yourself!

