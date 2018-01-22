Proving that simple can be oh-so-chic, Olivia Munn was a minimalist’s dream at the 2018 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 21, in an embellished Oscar de la Renta column gown that she paired with glowing skin and sleek hair. The presenter’s shiny locks and rosy makeup look was a lesson in cool-girl beauty, and we went straight to Munn’s glam squad to get exclusive behind-the-scenes details on how the look came together and what it’s like to hang out with star before the show!

Not surprisingly, Chanel makeup artist Patrick Ta told Us exclusively that Munn is super low-key on award show days. He and hairstylist Chad Wood spent the afternoon eating “all the Chef Cut beef jerky” they “could handle” at the actress’ home, while watching playoff football.

SAG Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

But it wasn’t all touch-downs and meat products — they also created a killer look from head to toe, with Munn’s dress serving as inspiration. With its silver-sequined bodice, matching leaf-like appliqué and black skirt, Munn’s form-fitting strapless gown was understatedly elegant, and Ta says that he chose to create a “clean and fresh” makeup style that called to mind “sultry, high-shine glam.”

To give the actress a sculpted complexion, he contoured the hollows of her cheekbones and around her hairline with Soleil Tan de Chanel. He then highlighted the high points of her face using Le Correcteur de Chanel in 10 Beige and added additional radiance — the goal was to make her cheeks “literally glow” — with a combination of Chanel Joues Contrastes in Hyperfresh and Le Signe du Lion Illuminating Powder in Or Blanc on the apples of the cheeks.

Ta is known for his inventive product hacks, and, for this look, he made Chanel’s new Poudre a Lèvres Lip Balm and Powder Duo in Rosa Tempera work overtime on Munn’s lips, eyes and cheeks to create a “monochromatic” look. “Always incorporate the same color tone when applying your eyes, cheeks and lips,” Ta told Us. “This makes any glam look put together.”

Since the plan for the look was to keep everything “sleek,” Wood used the soon-to-be-launching Hair Rituel by Sisley collection to create Munn’s smooth and shiny locks. In order to style the healthy, bouncy look, Wood washed the actress’ hair with Sisley’s Revitalizing Smoothing Shampoo with Macadamia Oil and Restructuring Conditioner.

SAG Awards 2018: See All the Jaw-Dropping Rings, Bracelets and Earrings Celebs Wore

Inside Nicole Kidman’s SAG Awards 2018 Beauty Prep — All the Hair and Makeup Details

He then gave her a blowout using the new Hair Rituel by Sisley Revitalizing Fortifying Serum, before creating a graphic center part and straightening the hair with his ghd flatiron. The finishing touch was an additional dose of “healthy shine” courtesy of the Hair Rituel by Sisley Precious Hair Care Oil, which, along with the rest of the Hair Rituel by Sisley collection, will be launching February 15 at sisley-paris.com.

With so much glamour and good snacks in her getting ready routine, here’s hoping we score an invite to Munn’s pre-SAGs prep next year!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!