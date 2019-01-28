Lucy Bolton was an elegant goth goddess at the 2019 SAG Awards, wearing a funky Erdem dress, punk minimalist makeup and a half-up hairstyle that delicately tied together the entire look.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star collaborated with makeup artist Jo Baker and hairstylist Jenny Cho to create the retro goth look she wanted. “When she said goth, to me goth can also have this very feminine touch to it and that’s where I wanted to go with it,” Cho told Us. “I don’t think you literally need to go there.”

So instead of going crazy with a bold hair color or style, Cho went with a simple half updo she tied off with a black velvet ribbon.

Cho started by making Bolton’s hair grittier. To do so, she layered Suave Professionals Firm Control Boosting Mousse with a tiny little bit of Suave Professionals Sleek Anti-Frizz Smooth & Shine Cream. While the mouse gives her a bit of grip and control, the cream smoothes out fly-aways and frizz. “I love the combination of the mousse and a little bit of cream. It just makes the hair a little softer.” Then she added a bit of texture using a 1 ¼ inch curling iron to bend random pieces which she then shook out.

Keeping the hair in a center part, she pulled back strands from the temples and secured with an elastic. “I didn’t go from ear to ear bringing all the hair from the top of the ear up,” she said. “I just pulled back from the temples, keeping it a little messy.”

To hide the elastic and give the look a bit of edge, she pulled out a round velvet string from her fabric store collection of ribbons. “The velvet itself adds a little richness to the look that also made it a little gothy,” she said.

As for the shape she created, she pretty much just winged it! “Instead of doing a traditional bow, I did an origami Japanese wrap,” she said. “I just randomly wrapped it into what the shape became. And the way I balanced it out you were able to see a little from the front, the side, the back. I really liked it so I just left it.”

She topped it all off with a bit of Suave Refresh and Revive Dry Shampoo to add a “more velvety touch to it.” Then to lock everything into place, she used Suave Professionals Flexible Control Finishing Hair Spray.

“It was so fun to create,” Cho told Us. “I love the collaboration aspect of working with Lucy. She’s just such an incredible muse for us.”

With the biggest award show yet to come — the Oscars — we can’t wait to see what this red carpet muse wears.

