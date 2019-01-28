We’ve got scarlet fever! Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina hit the carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Center in L.A. on Sunday, January 27, in a head-to-toe look that can only be described as red hot, and the actress’ makeup artist Kirin Bhatty is giving Us Weekly the behind-the-scenes scoop on the glam.

“The look is all about red! The color itself is what inspired me to create this look,” Bhatty tells Us. “I was inspired by the rich red of her dress and also her film Crazy Rich Asians. Red is such a magnificent, symbolic color, so I wanted to honor it with her makeup.”

SAG Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: What the Stars Wore

Wearing a scarlet Mimi Plange gown with sparkly cape-like sleeves, Le Vian rings and Narcisa Pheres jewels, Christian Louboutin heels and a Tyler Ellis clutch, Awkwafina added her signature flair to the regal ensemble thanks to her sleek strands and Bhatty’s simply chic makeup using Shiseido products.

“I felt the classic combination of black inky lashes and a red lipstick would be the best suited to honor this color,” Bhatty says.

SAG Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: Hottest Couples Style

To ensure that cherry pout took centerstage, the pro first evened out the star’s complexion with the brand’s Synchro Skin Glow Luminizing Foundation and Perfecting Stick Concealer. A bit of the InnerGlow CheekPowder in Aura Pink (a sheer rose) created a subtle flush on the apples of the cheek, while the multi-tasking Aura Dew added radiance to the high-points of the face – and the eyes, too!

When it came to those pretty gold peepers, Bhatty applied a wash of color to the lid using the Essentialist Eye Palette in Kotto Street Vintage. A few taps of the Aura Dew in Solar and Cosmic, meanwhile, ensured a glowy finish. “I wanted the eye to be a touch gilded but still soft as to not compete with the lip,” she says. “Because of the softer shadow application I went heavier on the mascara.”

Those jet black lashes were beefed up with Shiseido’s forthcoming ControlledChaos MascaraInk (launching in March). Two coats swiped from root to tip made the eyes pop, and then it was time to perfect that rich crimson pout. The ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in Exotic Red (a scarlet) gave the actress’ lip a velvet-like finish.

The Hottest Hair and Makeup on the SAG Awards 2019 Red Carpet

The best part about this red carpet- (and Valentine’s Day!) worthy look? Bhatty says you can recreate it at home with just two products.

“It’s all about lips and lashes for this look,” she says. “Two generous coats of ControlledChaos MascaraInk and a swipe of ModernMatte Powder Lipstick in Exotic Red on to the lips and you’re good to go! There’s nothing stronger than an inky lash paired with a red lip.” Noted.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!