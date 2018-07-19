As a health-focused millenial woman living in New York City and balancing a busy job that has the double-edged perk of being showered in equally in beauty products and cupcakes (not to mention candies, which I am currently inhaling as I write), I often find myself looking for solutions to make my day-to-day diet more efficient. And healthier. So I was all about trying Sakara Life Source Super Powder.

It certainly seemed like the answer to my healthy-eating-on-the-go conundrum. While a smoothie is often a great work around for that dilemma, for me, there are two significant hang-ups: getting enough protein so I’m not starved and snacking an hour later and the fact that I don’t eat whey. This is important because whey is often the go-to protein supplement for smoothies, but it just so happens that said protein-derivative upsets my tummy. Quite the pickle.

Here’s what caught my eye: Life Source Super Powder has 12 grams of protein in each serving, sourced from four organic whole food sources including alkalizing greens, as well as enzymes to help with digestion (and bloating) and phytoceramides and collagen-boosting amino acids to make your skin glow from the inside out.

There are a number of reasons why this stuff is clutch, the first of which is that it eliminates the need of having tons of added supplements to toss into your morning bevvie. But, also, the pre-biotic material and enzymes make a serious difference in your digestion. Seriously, after 10 days of consistent use, I noticed that my stomach was flatter after all of my subsequent meals and I wasn’t experiencing any upset tummy or acid-reflux symptoms that I often do after meals.

My favorite part is the fact that each serving is individually packaged. This is great because, if you, like me, are time pressed some mornings, you can bring the protein powder to a place where you can get a made-to-order smoothie and just have them swap in the powder for their own‚ without having to lug a container with you. Bonus: it has no noticeable taste, either!

Aside from the fact that internally, things uh, seemed to be running more smoothly, I noticed a number of other benefits. Even though I’m mindful of what I eat, I confess I often feel like I’m slacking in the greens department. By adding this serving paired with some added leafy spinach helpings as part of my recipe, I was ensuring that I was getting my daily dose of greeny-goodness in full measure every single day. And boy did it make a difference. Within about four days of consumption, I felt like I had more energy — and I looked better. Everything seemed to fit bette. And my skin? The blotchiness I normally get from my Rosacea had been minimized so much I had started foundation. To be truthful, this is the benefit that I loved the most.

I could go on and on and I will because all of this happened to me without having to overhaul my whole lifestyle. I still indulged in savory meals and the occasional glass of wine throughout the ten days I was doing a daily Sakara smoothie, but without repercussions I would normally expect such as bloating.

It was a small tweak to make, but I am hooked. Consider it the gateway to better skin, and maybe, just maybe, a better diet.

