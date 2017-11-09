Crazy hair day #crazy #hair. A veces mi cabello se vuelve loco 😜 A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:45am PST

Curly girl! Salma Hayek took Us all by surprise when she posted a selfie yesterday, complete with her seldom-seen natural spirals, brushed out to meet their most full, voluminous potential.

Hayek, of course, looks gorgeous no matter how she wears her hair, and she often changes up her look from groomed waves to sleek and bouncy blowouts. But the tightly coiled ringlets she displayed were a welcome variance from her day-to-day looks. Hayek even captioned the shot,”Crazy hair day #crazy #hair. A veces mi cabello se vuelve loco 😜.”

But that’s not all — a few months back, the Beatriz at Dinner actress dished that her billionaire-businessman husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, loves when she rocks her curls au natural. In fact, prior to their appearance together at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival at which Hayek sported a pink wig, she lamented to her hubby, “I say, ‘I cannot go to the event with my crazy curly hair,’ and he says, ‘But that’s who you are — you are electrical … That’s why your hair is like that.” Of course, team Stylish swooned at this touching tidbit.

Hayek also rocked a killer but more subtle wig during Paris Fashion week a few months ago. The actress-producer looked absolutely stunning in a sunny golden blonde lob courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Yepez. Clearly, Hayek is a fan of a quick-change look!

Given her penchant for changing things up, Stylish can only hope that Hayek will be serving Us even more natural curls inspiration for the upcoming holiday season.

