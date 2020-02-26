Let’s talk about … one of the coolest makeup collaborations of 2020 thus far! Milani teamed up with iconic ’90s female hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa to launch a four-piece makeup collection inspired by the decade.

The limited-edition collection was designed to be a true reflection of Cheryl James (a.k.a. Salt) and Sandra Dentons’ (a.k.a. Pepa) signature look: bold red lipstick and colorful lids.

There are two CD-shaped eyeshadow palettes ($20 each) featuring nine shades of eyeshadow and one shade of highlighter, as well as two lip kits ($12 each) containing lip liner and lipstick.

“Milani’s message of diversity and inclusivity really resonated with us,” said James in a press release. “It was extremely important for us to create products that represent us and are accessible to our fan base.”

Denton mentioned that the drugstore brand holds a special place in her heart. “Makeup has always been a form of self-expression for us,” she explained in a release. “I love to experiment and play with different looks and have been a long-time Milani makeup user. My mother and sisters also use the brand so this partnership took things full circle.”

It’s no coincidence that the collection launch falls during Black History Month and right before Women’s History Month. Salt-N-Pepa share Milani’s commitment to championing diversity and being an inspiration for all.

“Throughout their career, Salt-N-Pepa have achieved many notable ‘firsts’ — first female rap act to [reach] gold and platinum status; first female rap act to win a Grammy Award,” said Evelyn Wang, CMO of Milani Cosmetics. “It’s been a collaboration that celebrates breaking barriers and true confidence.”

The Salt-N-Pepa x Milani Cosmetics collection is available now on Ulta.com and MilaniCosmetics.com. The line will also launch in-store at Ulta, Walgreens, CVS and more on March 15.