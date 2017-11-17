Party season is about to hit full-steam ahead, and while that may be fun, it could present some issues. Like fatigue for example. But Saoirse Ronan has the answer. The Lady Bird actress made an appearance at the 2017 Miss Golden Globe Party on Wednesday, November 15 wearing a fresh-faced beauty look that is going to be our makeup pick-me-up this season.

Celebrity makeup artist Molly Stern was inspired by Ronan’s modern dress with pink chains and classic silhouette to create a makeup look that reflected the edginess of her frock, while giving her eyes a bright-eyed retro vibe.

To create it, First, Stern prepped Ronan’s skin with a luminous cream (good for pepping up tired, and dare we say it, hungover faces) and then used a moisturizing foundation to create a base. This is key when you’re aiming to look fresh while you are feeling, less than, because mattifying base products can make dehydrated skin look dull. Then, Stern applied Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Jersey to the hollows of Ronan’s cheeks and dusted Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Rose Ecrin for a soft look. Why? Layering blushes gives a dimensional flush that not only brightens, but adds a healthy glow to the skin.

And now for the focal point of the look: Ronan’s gorgeous peepers. Stern applied the peachy nude shade from the Chanel Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Spices (great for making light eyes pop) all over the lids and into the crease. Then, she used a black liquid liner to draw a thick line on her upper lash line with the teeniest flick. And the finishing touch for ultra peppy peepers? Two coats of Le Volume de CHANEL mascara in noir.

Ronan’s lips were kept natural with a simple swipe of Chanel Le Rouge Crayon de Couleur Jumbo Longwear Lip Crayon in Nude.

Consider this the Chanel recipe for looking wide awake for the rest of the holiday season.

