Sarah Ferguson stunned as she stepped out for a charity gala in Cannes.

The Duchess of York, 64, rocked a floor-length black dress with matching black gloves and a white cape draped over her shoulders at the event on Monday, July 22. Ferguson wore her hair in loose curls, completing her look with a black handbag and a pair of pearl earrings.

The event comes one month after Ferguson revealed that she would not be undergoing treatment after receiving a skin cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

“I have to be checked regularly and I have to put cream on my face to get out past sun damage, which means big blisters on my face, chest and hands for three weeks,” Ferguson told Hello! in June. “But I’m not doing immunotherapy, taking any drugs or doing chemotherapy, for which I’m very grateful.”

Ferguson’s skin cancer diagnosis marked her second cancer battle in one year. Ferguson, who is the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, was diagnosed with breast cancer over one year ago. (Ferguson shares her daughters with ex-husband Prince Andrew.)

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2023 that Ferguson was diagnosed with breast cancer. A rep for the royal family member revealed six months later that she had been diagnosed with malignant melanoma.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous,” a rep for Ferguson said in a statement to Us in January.

Ferguson told Hello! that she’s keeping her spirits high after receiving her diagnoses.

“I have the most exceptional family and I have an extraordinarily great team and I have an enormous ability to turn to joy,” she told the outlet. “I have always brought up my girls to be so honest and frank that they know I’m going to tell it to them straight, however difficult it is. So, when they said: ‘Mummy, tell us the absolute truth — have they got all the cancer out?’ and the answer was yes, they knew they were safe.”

Beatrice, 35, revealed that her mother was “in the clear” during a May appearance on the U.K.’s This Morning.

“She’s such a phenomenal icon. As a mum she’s been amazing, she’s been through so much and her sense of purpose and resilience really keeps me going,” Beatrice said at the time. “At 64 she’s thriving; she’s been through so much, but I think really now she’s coming into her own.”