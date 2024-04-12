Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s birthday gift to Shannen Doherty is a total must-have.

After wishing Doherty a happy 53rd birthday with a sweet selfie posted via her Instagram Story, Gellar, 46, shared a close up of the dainty chain necklace she gave the actress in honor of her special day.

“My addition,” she captioned the snap, which showed a gold nameplate necklace with the word, “F—K.”

In addition to the expletive jewelry the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star gave Doherty, the pair also enjoyed lunch at Basqueria in Malibu, California, where they appeared to chow down on paella and shared a gorgeous birthday cake adorned with colorful flowers.

“Thank you @theshando for giving me a reason to wear my new jeans I’m obsessed with,” Gellar captioned a selfie via her Instagram Story, showing off her Citizens of Humanity “Horseshoe” jeans.

Gellar’s cheeky gift to Doherty comes after the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed on the April 1 episode of her “Let’s Be Clear” podcast that she had begun “downsizing” her possessions amid battling stage IV breast cancer.

“It doesn’t matter if you have a terminal disease or whatever, I believe, yes, obviously, you should live life to its fullest and embrace life while you’re alive,” she shared. “But I guess it’s the cancer, for me, that has really made me take stock of my life and shift my priorities, and my priority at the moment is my mom.”

She continued, “It feels like you’re giving up on something that was very special and important to you. [But] you know that it’s the right thing to do and that it’s going to give you a sense of peace and a sense of calm because you’re helping the people that you leave behind just have a cleaner, easier transition.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and entered remission in 2017. In 2020, she revealed her cancer had returned and had developed to stage IV, and in November last year, she announced that the cancer had spread to her bones.

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving,” she told People at the time. “I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better.”

Gellar – who has been friends with Doherty since the ’90s when they both starred on WB shows at the same time – has stood by her side amid her cancer diagnoses through the years.

“She’s a tough chick on the outside, but she’s not necessarily on the inside,” Gellar exclusively told Us Weekly in 2020. “And now I think people know that.”