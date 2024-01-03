Sarah Michelle Gellar put her phone on “do not disturb” while celebrating the holidays on vacation.

“If I’ve left you unread … Here’s why. Vacation photo dump part one,” Gellar, 46, captioned a Tuesday, January 2, carousel that showed her soaking up the sun in a number of vibrant swimsuits.

The actress kicked off the slideshow with a snap of herself in an orange figure-flattering one-piece. The high-cut design featured a corset-like construction with a belt at the waist. She teamed the look with a wide-brimmed straw hat and a gold pendant necklace. Elsewhere in the slideshow, Gellar paired the beachy accessory with a ruffled floral bikini and chic bug-eye sunglasses. In a different shot, Gellar gave the camera a pout as she showed off a flirty fruit-covered two-piece.

In addition to swimwear, Gellar spent her getaway in cheeky shorts, specifically a distressed pair that exposed part of her bum.

Gellar’s fans quickly flooded her comments section, with one praising the actress as a “holy hot mamma” as a second gushed, “Still slaying in 2024.” A third follower wrote, “Well now we all know what you did last summer,” in reference to the 1997 horror movie Gellar starred in as a fourth added, “Beautiful as ever. Must be a sun loving vampire dot age.” (Gellar famously portrayed Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1997 to 2003.)

Gellar followed up with an additional photo dump on Wednesday, January 3, this time including snaps of family and friends, including her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Prinze Jr., 47, and Gellar originally met while working on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer. Even though the couple grew close while filming, they didn’t start dating until 2000 after a dinner date mix-up. The pair tied the knot after two years of dating in 2002. They share daughter Charlotte, 13, and son Rocky, 10.