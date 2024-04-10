Scout and Tallulah Willis attended the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on Tuesday, April 9, in Los Angeles in coordinated vintage Christian Lacroix mini slip dresses.
Scout, 32, wore a pink strapless version of the dress. It featured black lace throughout and decorative gold hardware at the bust. She teamed this with a pair of black sheer tights, black closed-toe heels and a black purse.
Tallulah, 30, wore a similar frock in chartreuse. Hers also featured black lace throughout, and she paired it with an almost identical pair of black heels and a black purse.
Both sisters accessorized with pearl jewelry — Scout wore pearl earrings, while Tallulah opted for a pearl choker necklace and anklet. They each wore their hair in chic buns with their bangs out and framing their faces.
After posing on the red carpet, the duo were later photographed together onstage during the award ceremony.
The event was filled with other celebrities, including Zooey Deschanel (who hosted the ceremony), Paris Hilton, Glen Powell, Kelly Rowland, Kelsea Ballerini, Jenna Dewan, Sophia Bush, Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio.
Scout and Tallulah have been through a lot in recent years. They have each openly spoken about the painful experience of witnessing their father, Bruce Willis, deteriorate from a type of brain damage called aphasia, which he was diagnosed with in 2022.
“I keep flipping between the present and the past when I talk about Bruce: he is, he was, he is, he was,” Tallulah penned in a heartfelt Vogue essay in May 2023. “That’s because I have hopes for my father that I’m so reluctant to let go of. I’ve always recognized elements of his personality in me, and I just know that we’d be such good friends if only there were more time.”
Like Tallulah, their mother Demi Moore and their other sister Rumer, Scout has frequently taken to social media to write about her experiences grappling with grief.
“Wild how so little has changed even though so much has changed,” Scout wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption on March 19. “My dad is one of my best friends, perhaps now on a deeper level than ever honestly. I cherish his affection and the immense freedom with which he’s always loved us.”