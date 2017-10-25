Truth: Paris Jackson has piercing blue-green eyes that are bananas beautiful. You can’t argue against that. But, somehow she made her striking eyes even more so on Monday, October 24. The trick? It wasn’t her eye makeup, but her lipstick!

Makeup artist Jo Baker shared a closeup shot of her client’s beauty look to her Instagram, and once team Stylish stopped swooning over the sheer gorgeousness of Jackson’s fresh skin (it was nearly naked), defined lashes and burnt rose lip we noticed something: not only was her lipstick hue perfectly echoed in her bohemian Zac Posen frock, but the warm tone of the lippie created a complementary contrast with the model’s baby blues.



We’re adopting this clever trick as our new one-step-to-gorgeous eyes beauty hack. The best part? This is a trick that can be employed to enhance virtually any eye color. For example — if you have brown, green or hazel eyes, a super deep red or purple lip will instantly make your warm-toned eyes that much more striking.

We’ve added a number to tips and tricks to our beauty cache this week. Earlier this wee, Kaia Gerber demonstrated the very simple trick to faking the appearance of bigger eyes by applying super-defining mascara to both her upper and lower lashes.

Want eyes that have the most striking color and look bigger than they are? Stylish says employ both of these tricks at once.





Another ace lipstick trick? If you want to make your teeth look whiter, follow Mario Dedivanovic’s advice and reach for a blue-toned red lip or a blue lipgloss to make your pearly whites that much brighter!

