Fashionable friends! Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz celebrated 2023 in the same look.

The besties rang in the new year by wearing matching mini dresses by Maison Valentino. The sparkly numbers were covered in metallic silver sequins and featured sexy cutouts at the sides. Both Gomez, 30, and Peltz, 27, completed their looks with pulled back hairstyles and translucent platform heels. The gal pals had their hair styled in a pulled back ‘do and rocked soft glam.

“Thank you @MaisonValentino for me and my angels [sic] dresses!” Gomez captioned an Instagram carousel posted on Sunday, January 1. “Felt like a fairy!” she continued, praising her makeup artist Isabel Alysa for making her and Peltz “look good.”

In the snaps, the “Wolves” singer and Transformers actress are seen showcasing a number of flirty poses in their glitzy getups. In one shot, Peltz’s husband, Brooklyn Beckham, was photographed capturing their stylish twinning moment.

“I love you my angel forever!!!!” Peltz wrote in the comments section of Gomez’s post. The model uploaded her own photos on Sunday, which showed herself and Gomez frolicking in their designer garbs on a beach. Peltz also included a video of herself and Beckham sharing a midnight smooch.

“Happy New Years,” Peltz captioned the social media post. “Thank you @MaisonValenitno @pppiccioli for our matching dream dresses.”

Peltz shared even more holiday moments on her Instagram Story, revealing that she and Gomez got matching tattoos. The new ink reads “Angel” in cursive on their arms.

Gomez also shared additional photos, showing her cuddled up to Beckham and Peltz. “Fine calls us a throuple,” the “Ice Cream” singer captioned the post, adding that she’s their “#foreverplusone.”

Beckham and Peltz tied the knot in April 2022 after nearly three years together. The couple’s nuptials took place at the Holidate star’s family’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

In addition to his famous parents Victoria and David Beckham, the A-list affair was attended by Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsay and Serena Williams. For her big day, Peltz said “I do” in a dress by Valentino, which featured a square neckline with a lace veil. Brooklyn opted for a classic tuxedo by Dior’s Kim Jones. (There was rumored tension due to Peltz not wearing a design by Victoria, 48, but both Brooklyn and his wife have shut down the speculation about a family feud.)