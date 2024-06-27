Selena Gomez returned to her long hair.

Gomez, 31, showed off her new hair extensions during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, June 26. The actress’ hair — which was previously cut in a lob — cascaded down to her midriff and was parted down the side and styled in a blowout.

Gomez paired her new ‘do with a full beat including rosy cheeks, a warm contour, winged eyeliner, long lashes, pink lips and feathered eyebrows.

She topped her look off with a black Versace midi dress featuring a white collar, a sheer neckline, gold buttons and pockets. She accessorized with a black leather purse, dainty rings and diamond earrings.

Gomez previously styled her shoulder-length hair in beachy waves while attending the Emilia Perez photocall at Cannes Film Festival in May.

Gomez paired her voluminous curls with a cherry red dress from Giambattista Valli haute couture, which featured a strapless floral neckline and A-line skirt. She elevated the look with pointed toe heels, silver rings and matching earrings.

Her makeup included winged out pink eyeshadow, wispy eyelashes and lined lips.

Elsewhere during the Cannes Film Festival, Gomez commanded attention in a black and white YSL design while attending the Emilia Perez premiere. Her gown featured a white off-the-shoulder neckline that wrapped around her shoulders and cascaded into a black floor-length skirt.

Gomez added the perfect amount of sparkle to the look with an intricate diamond necklace from Bvlgari and matching earrings.

Her hair, which was styled by Renato Campora, was twisted into an elegant ponytail with her curtain bangs perfectly framing her face.

Celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo worked his magic on the actress and created a timeless glam look on Gomez including smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, filled-in eyebrows and lined lips.