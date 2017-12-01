Selena Gomez was honored as the Billboard Woman of the Year and the 2017 Billboard Women in Music Awards, sponsored by by Iron Mountain Entertainment Services, on Thursday, November 30, and her outfit spoke for itself: much like her career, Gomez’s leather Versace outfit was on fire.

Gomez slayed the red carpet in a scalloped strapless bustier, leather pants with laser cut detailing and an elaborate gold buckle belt all from the Spring 2018 Versace Collection. Think of the outfit as modern Sandy from Grease, with a western twist. The “Wolves” singer knows how to command a red carpet, but with her new blonde hair, she’s been reaching for edgier and sexier looks — and it’s working for her! The laser-cut detailing on the pants add an element of interest to what would otherwise be a monochrome outfit (except for the gold buckle belt), while the scalloped detailing of her strapless top adds flattering feminine curves without any frilliness. And her strappy sandals with gold coin detailing? Versace too.

To let her leather ensemble do the talking, she kept her accessories simple. Gomez complemented her killer “Woman of the Year” look with delicate EF Collection diamante gold hoops and a single signet ring from the same brand.

While the “Bad Liar” singer’s outfit was indeed very sexy, her beauty look was considerably more demure. Gomez’s sunny platinum tresses were swept back into a wavy, textured and loose chignon styled by Marissa Marino. Similarly, makeup artist Hung Vanngo subtly enhanced Gomez’s features with a perfect nude lip and defining (yet not too heavy) eye makeup.

