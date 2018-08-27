The last week before Labor Day weekend has arrived, which has Us all a smidge sad to say goodbye to August, but excited for fall’s fresh start — new clothes, a fresh beauty look — the whole nine yards. And luckily for Us, Selena Gomez gave Us all with the perfect inspiration for a simple and stunning beauty look that revolved around her delightful raspberry red lipstick that she wore in an Instagram selfie on Saturday, August 25.

In the pic, Gomez’s perfect pout is swathed in a rich and creamy pinky-red lip that’s bright and punchy, but could work for the waning warm days well into the the chillier months. It’s not too corally, but it’s not vampy either. Instead, it’s fresh, fun and simple way to remix your look before we even hit the seasonal shift. Plus, if you’re anything like Us, you’re probably itching to transition away from your summer brights into your rich and sultry fall lipstick wardrobe anyway.

While Gomez doesn’t share the specific hue of her lippie, if you’re looking to copy her vibe just keep a couple of points in mind: make sure the formulation you choose isn’t too matte because the “Back to You” singers creamy-but-not-shiny mouth is super fresh and unexpected, and be certain that the formulation has a bright and warm tinge to it. Looking for a suggestion? We’d snap up Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in the hue Love Bite for the task.

But it’s not just the lipstick Gomez is wearing that makes her look fabulous, it’s also the contrast between the statement lip and the lowkey vibe of the rest of her makeup. Her skin is fresh, but not overly made up so that her natural flush peeks through. And her eye makeup? It’s minimal with the exception of a heavy duty lash that offers glam balance to her lipstick. Another key: keep the hair natural and embrace your natural texture. Put it all together and you have a vibe that will carry you through Labor Day into the seasonal chill in the weeks to come.

