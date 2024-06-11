Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Selma Blair Debuts Retro Curly Hairstyle With Service Dog Scout in Tow

By
Selma Blair Debuts New Curly Hairstyle With Service Dog Scout in Tow
Sean Zanni/WireImage

Selma Blair is trading in her typically straight locks for a curly new hairstyle.

The 51-year-old actress debuted her new look at the 17th Annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Arts Dinner in New York City on Monday, June 10. In addition to her curly hair, which she styled in a deep 80s-style side part, Blair wore a blue and white bejeweled top, black tapered trousers and black closed-toe pumps.

Blair posed both inside and outside the event with her service dog, Scout, who helps her navigate mobility loss from multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with in 2018.

Scout and Blair officially began working together in December 2021 after graduating from service dog training together.

Everything Selma Blair Has Said About Her Multiple Sclerosis Battle Diagnosis DWTS Experience and More

Related: Selma Blair Said She is Doing ‘Really Well’ Amid MS Remission

“He is an English red fox lab and is very good at his job,” Blair wrote of Scout in an Instagram post at the time. She added, “I am building stamina and coordination with the aid of this special dog and training! I am excited for this time to focus and settle and get out of the house more. I am so happy to have him. And will share news with you as we evolve. If you see me down, do not worry, Scout has me covered.”

Selma Blair Debuts New Curly Hairstyle With Service Dog Scout in Tow
Raymond Hall/GC Images

Since then, Blair has often taken Scout along to red carpet events. Most recently, the duo attended the premiere of the documentary Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge on Wednesday, June 5.

Cue the Cap Sleeve and Save 39% Off This Best-Selling Style!

Deal of the Day

Cue the Cap Sleeve and Save 39% Off This Best-Selling Style! View Deal

At the event, Blair told E! News that she has been in remission from multiple sclerosis “for a while,” and that she has been feeling “really well.”

“I just had an MRI last week. No news is good news,” she told the publication. “But I did a transplant, and it was amazing to have the bone marrow transplant.”

Celebrities Who Battle Multiple Sclerosis

Related: Christina Applegate and More Stars Battling Multiple Sclerosis

Monday night’s event, which took place at The Odeon in New York City, was attended by a long list of stars including Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, Colman Domingo, Olivia Munn and Natasha Lyonne.

In this article

Blair_bio

Selma Blair

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!