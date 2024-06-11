Selma Blair Debuts New Curly Hairstyle With Service Dog Scout in Tow

Selma Blair is trading in her typically straight locks for a curly new hairstyle.

The 51-year-old actress debuted her new look at the 17th Annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Arts Dinner in New York City on Monday, June 10. In addition to her curly hair, which she styled in a deep 80s-style side part, Blair wore a blue and white bejeweled top, black tapered trousers and black closed-toe pumps.

Blair posed both inside and outside the event with her service dog, Scout, who helps her navigate mobility loss from multiple sclerosis, an autoimmune disease she was diagnosed with in 2018.

Scout and Blair officially began working together in December 2021 after graduating from service dog training together.

“He is an English red fox lab and is very good at his job,” Blair wrote of Scout in an Instagram post at the time. She added, “I am building stamina and coordination with the aid of this special dog and training! I am excited for this time to focus and settle and get out of the house more. I am so happy to have him. And will share news with you as we evolve. If you see me down, do not worry, Scout has me covered.”

Since then, Blair has often taken Scout along to red carpet events. Most recently, the duo attended the premiere of the documentary Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge on Wednesday, June 5.

At the event, Blair told E! News that she has been in remission from multiple sclerosis “for a while,” and that she has been feeling “really well.”

“I just had an MRI last week. No news is good news,” she told the publication. “But I did a transplant, and it was amazing to have the bone marrow transplant.”

Monday night’s event, which took place at The Odeon in New York City, was attended by a long list of stars including Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, Colman Domingo, Olivia Munn and Natasha Lyonne.