Beauty giant Sephora is making it really easy to do some good. The company has recently updated its Beauty Insider program so that you can use your points to make charitable donations.

“When you redeem your points for a Charity Reward, Sephora will donate the corresponding amount below to the Tides Foundation to benefit a featured charity,” wrote the brand in an announcement on its website.

Sephora will be selecting “a new charity on a rotating basis,” but right now, proceeds will go towards the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC).

“NBJC has been a Sephora Racial Equity Partner since August of 2019 and is dedicated to ending racism, homophobia, bias, and stigma toward Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and same-gender-loving people, including people living with HIV/AIDS,” said the Sephora team.

“The NBJC is focused on strengthening the bonds and bridging the gaps between the movements for racial justice and LGBTQ/SGL equality.”

Patrick Starr is just one of the big-name influencer’s who’s shared the give-back initiative on his Instagram Story. “Donating all my points today,” the beauty vlogger wrote on a screenshot showing his 5,376 Sephora VIB Member points.

According to the company’s website, 500 points is equivalent to a $10 donation; 1,000 points for a $20 donation and 1,500 for a $30 donation. If you’ve been racking up points for a while now and want to put them all to good use, keep in mind that you can donate more than once.

Besides giving shoppers the opportunity to give back, Sephora is doing its part to fight against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In an Instagram post on June 2 in honor of Blackout Tuesday, the brand wrote: “We are proud to have given more than $1M to support organizations in our communities like @caresmentoring, @center_for_urban_families, @naacp, @nbjconthemove and The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation Black Women’s Roundtable who are building up Black communities and leading the fight for racial justice and equity.”

“This is not the beginning of our work and will not be the end,” the team continued. “We stand in solidarity with our Black employees, colleagues, friends, and the community.”

