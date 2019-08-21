



It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Or, at least it is for beauty lovers who love to shop! This week marks the beginning of Sephora’s Summer Bonus Beauty Insider event for Rouge and VIB members.

For some background on the Beauty Insider Program, Sephora VIB Rouge members are those who spend over $1,000 a year at the store. VIB members, on the other hand, spend $350. You can sign up to get involved in the program online for access to additional perks throughout the year, like special gifts on your birthday, extra Sephora points for every purchase and exclusive events throughout the year — like this one.

Sephora VIB Rouge members had first access to the exclusive summer sale starting on August 19, but it officially opened up to VIB members as well on August 20. Both tiers of shoppers can use the promo code “SUMMERSAVE” for a discount: VIB Rouge members get 20% off your purchase and VIB members, 15%. You can use the promo code in-store and online, as many times as your heart desires.

Consider this your opportunity to stock up some newbies from the big-name beauty store or products that never, ever go on sale! We recommend looking into high-priced items like the buzzy Dyson Airwrap Styler so you can score a hefty discount, or Foreo Luna 3 for Sensitive Skin (a Chrissy Teigen-approved skin-care tool). And you can’t go wrong with picking up Fenty Beauty’s brand-new Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation or the OleHenriksen PHAT Glow Facial Mask for your most radiant skin yet.

Be warned, there’s some fine print you should keep in mind when you’re shopping. According to the brand, the promo code doesn’t apply to the Ordinary products, plus shoppers can only purchase “one Dyson-branded item, three Drunk Elephant items, five Morphe items and three Tatcha items per transaction.” It also won’t apply to in-store services like makeup application, but we all know that the savings event is all about the products anyway!

The Bonus Beauty Insider Event event officially runs through August 27, so you still have a little time to study up on what you should add to your cart. We’re confident that you’ll make some good shopping decisions.

