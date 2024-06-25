Serena Williams Mixes Prints and Patterns at Thom Browne Fashion Show

Serena Williams looked red-hot at the Thom Browne haute couture fashion show.

Williams, 42, matched prints and patterns while attending the event, which was held on Monday, June 24, during Paris Fashion Week. Her ensemble featured a pastel pink striped dress shirt complete with a pleated lining, a red skirt featuring Thom Browne’s signature Hector dog print — named after Browne’s real life dog — and a matching corset layered over her oxford top. Williams elevated the look with a plaid red tie and a funky sweater featuring a mix of tweed and striped patterns.

The tennis pro further accessorized with black pointed-toe shoes, white socks, a red dog shaped purse and diamond stud earrings.

For glam, Williams sported dewy foundation, filled-in eyebrows, soft eyeshadow, wispy eyelashes and pink lips. Her bronde hair was pulled back and styled in soft waves with a braided headband.

Williams also took to Instagram to show off her getup on Monday. “It’s @thombrowne time! #ParisFashionWeek #ThomBrowne 🇫🇷,” she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans complimented her fit in the comments section. “LOVE ❤️ 🐩,” Gigi Hadid gushed, as Paris Hilton wrote, “😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Lala Anthony added more heart emojis while more followers praised Williams’ “cute” look.

During the show, Williams sat next to Anna Wintour, who looked classy in a pleated pink dress and white coat. She accessorized with pink and purple necklaces and her go-to black sunglasses.

This isn’t the first show Williams has attended during Paris Fashion Week. On Sunday, June 23, she stepped out in an all-black look while attending the Sacai menswear show. Her outfit consisted of a black pinstripe coat complete with pockets and cape sleeves. She teamed the piece with a charcoal dress and leather shoes featuring gold hardware.

Her hair was parted down the side and styled in a curly side ponytail.