Day two of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week kicked off with the highly anticipated Chanel show.

The presentation, which took place at the Paris Opera on Tuesday, June 25, featured clothing from the brand’s fall/winter 2024/2025 collection and was attended by a long list of well-dressed celebrities.

Most of the guests, including Keira Knightley, Greta Gerwig and Sadie Sink, stuck to a muted color palette consisting of white, black and silver. Although the vast majority of the colors worn were neutrals, some added dimension to their looks by incorporating fabrics like tweed, lace, sequins and tulle.

Musician Nile Rodgers wore the most colorful look of all — a blue-and-pink floral Chanel suit — which was also recently worn by Blake Lively and Kris Jenner.

Tuesday’s show marked the end of Virginie Viard’s five-year reign as creative director. Her departure was announced earlier this month, although as of yet, no successors have been named.

“She did a truly remarkable job,” Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion at Chanel, told Women’s Wear Daily on Tuesday. “I thank Virginie from the bottom of my heart for all the work she has done at Chanel, but at the same time, I think the brand is ready for its next chapter.”

Keep scrolling to see more looks from the event: