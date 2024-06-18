Kris Jenner Rocks the Exact Chanel Floral Suit Blake Lively Just Wore

Blake Lively and Kris Jenner have both turned to Chanel for the comfort and class of a pajama-inspired set.

Lively, 36, and Jenner, 68, have both been spotted in recent weeks donning the fun, floral two-piece from Chanel’s spring/summer 2024 collection. Lively’s double-breasted blazer flows into a wide leg pant, all in black printed with bright pink and blue florals and Chanel logos. In the same print, Jenner pairs her wide leg pants with a button-down Chelsea jacket, complete with two patch pockets on either side.

Jenner made a case for the suit as the perfect daytime look, stepping out of her Paris hotel for a day in the city on Tuesday, June 18. Complete with soft makeup and her iconic cropped haircut, she accessorized with the Kardashian-classic Celine sunglasses, gold jewelry and a pink rounded handbag.

Related: Blake Lively’s Best Style Moments of All Time The queen of fashion! Blake Lively has cemented herself as an incredible actress, a superstar mom and a total fashionista. After all, there’s no celebrity who does a red carpet like her. She can turn heads in gowns, pants and everything in between. From her colorful and feminine beaded frocks to her penchant for Christian […]

One week prior, Lively took the comfy chic look out for a night in New York City, attending the 17th Annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner on Monday, June 10. Also in attendance were Katie Holmes, Robert DeNiro and Olivia Munn.

The It Ends With Us actress kept her accessories simple, wearing stud earrings and colorful rings, but she left her neck bare to show off the blazer’s plunging neckline. She finished off the look with a black Chanel bag and open-toed heels.

Jenner and Lively are far from the first to participate in the pajama-inspired fashion trend. Silky lingerie sets and classic pajama pants are trending beyond the bedroom, with stars like Paul Mescal and Beyoncé taking their sleepwear to the street.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. […]

Lively is a longtime fan of the designer, and that wasn’t even her first time repping Chanel that week. One day prior, she took to her Instagram Story to show her hand resting atop a yellow sequin bag from the brand emblazoned with the iconic logo. The bag retails for $5,095, which is on the lower end when it comes to Lively’s extravagant accessories. In February, she sparkled at the 2024 Super Bowl in several Tiffany & Co. pieces, totaling $469,075.