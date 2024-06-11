Blake Lively has officially mastered the art of dressing both for comfort and style.

The 36-year-old actress attended the 17th annual Chanel Tribeca Festival Arts Dinner on Monday, June 10, in an oversized pink and blue floral suit. The statement two-piece set, which was taken straight from Chanel’s spring/summer 2024 collection, featured a double breasted blazer and wide leg pants.

Lively accessorized the spring-like ensemble with a black and white Chanel purse and open-toed heels. She wore her long blonde curls down and parted to the side and sported black liquid eyeliner, dewy blush and dark pink lipstick.

The event, which was hosted by Chanel and took place at The Odeon in New York City, was peppered with other celebrities, including Katie Holmes, Selma Blair, Robert DeNiro, Natasha Lyonne, Jude Law and Olivia Munn.

Holmes, 45, also wore a two-piece Chanel ensemble to the event, although she opted for a much more subdued one in comparison to Lively’s colorful suit. The Dawson’s Creek alum wore a sheer black lace cardigan, which she paired with a matching ankle-length skirt, strappy black heels and a black clutch purse. Like Lively, she wore her hair down in loose waves and sported black eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow and pink lipstick for the occasion.

It comes as no surprise that Lively attended Monday night’s event. The Gossip Girl alum has had a longstanding relationship with the house of Chanel. She personally became acquainted with the late Karl Lagerfeld, the brand’s former creative director, in 2008. Since then, she has religiously attended Chanel runway shows, modeled its designs on the red carpet and starred in its campaigns.

When Lively was announced as the face of Chanel’s Mademoiselle handbag line in 2011, she memorable told The New York Times, “I had other opportunities and I would say, ‘Thank you so much, but I am holding out for Chanel,’” adding, “That’s who I want to be the face of.”