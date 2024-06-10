Blake Lively is no stranger to elevating her outfit with fabulous accessories.

Lively, 36, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 9, to show off a dazzling Chanel purse and extravagant jewelry. In the snap, she rested her hand on top of an yellow sequin Chanel bag that retails for $5,095. Lively dressed the accessory up even more with a huge gemstone set in a gold ring and a sparkly bracelet featuring a diamond chain and a lemon pendant.

In the background of the snap she played Donovan’s “Mellow Yellow.”

This isn’t the first time Lively has rocked over-the-top jewelry. In February, she sparkled in a number of extravagant Tiffany & Co. pieces — totaling $469,075 — while attending the 2024 Super Bowl.

Lively commanded attention in the brand’s gold link necklace, which sells for $18,500, a diamond pavé chain (78,000) and another graduated link sparkler ($62,000). She paired the neck pieces with diamond stud earrings and 14 diamond and gold bracelets.

She again dripped in jewels at a Tiffany & Co. event debuting the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection last month. For the celebration, she rocked two dainty diamond bracelets, one of which featured an oversized gemstone.

Lively completed her jewelry collection with dangly sparkly earrings, two Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock brooches on her dress — featuring a 12-carat diamond and a 16 cataract yellow diamond — and matching rings.

The actress beamed at the event in an intricate blue dress featuring a scoop neckline, thin straps, a scalloped pattern and fitted skirt. For glam, Lively donned a full face of makeup including bronzed cheeks, soft eyeshadow, long lashes and coral lips.

Her blonde hair was parted down the side and styled in Old Hollywood curls.