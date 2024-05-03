Blake Lively was a blue dream at the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams launch party in New York City.

Lively, 36, sparkled in a shimmering beaded dress at the star-studded soirée on Thursday, May 2. Her frock featured a scoop neck, a scallop design, a fitted silhouette and a knee-high slit. She complemented the frock with strappy rhinestone heels and dainty diamond jewelry.

For glam, Lively donned a full beat including foundation, a warm contour, soft eyeshadow and bright pink lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in Old Hollywood curls.

With the Met Gala quickly approaching on Monday, May 6, fans are wondering if Lively will make an appearance. While she did not attend the 2023 Met, Lively has been a staple at the ball since 2008.

In 2022, the actress nailed the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” in a transformative Versace gown. She served as co-chair that year alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King. When she first hit the carpet, her dress featured a copper beaded design that represented the architecture of the Empire State Building.

With the help of assistants, her frock opened up to a teal color, representing the oxidation of The Statue of Liberty. Her train featured the same constellations found on the ceiling of Grand Central. Lively again nodded to the empire state with a headpiece that included seven spikes, the same amount on the Statue of Liberty’s crown.

This year, the theme of the Met is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code. The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s limited-time exhibit will include garments from over a century ago designed by Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and more.

Designer Tory Burch exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about her interpretation of the theme, sharing “I think it’s going to be really just quite beautiful and feminine. ”

She also teased she’s been working on dressing “a couple” of celebrities but is “sworn to secrecy” on who.