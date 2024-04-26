Tory Burch is gearing up for the 2024 Met Gala.

Burch, 57, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about what she has up her sleeves for the upcoming ball, which will take place on Monday, May 6. “I’m working on a couple dresses right now for the Met,” Burch teased at the TIME100 Gala on Thursday, April 25. “It’s so much fun to see it come to life.”

While she’s been “sworn to secrecy” on who the gown is being designed for, Burch hinted that the A-lister is an actor.

She also praised the gala’s theme, which is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code. “It’s always just so much fun,” the designer told Us. “I think it’s going to be really just quite beautiful and feminine. It’s just a lot of fun. We always have drinks before at our apartment and then go.”

Related: Everything to Know About the 2024 Met Gala: Theme, Co-Chairs and More The 2024 Met Gala is approaching. Fashion’s biggest night is set to take place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” Vogue announced the co-chairs on Thursday, February 15, as Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. The big event’s […]

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s limited-time exhibit will feature garments from more than 100 years ago designed by Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and more. The collection will be available for the public to see starting Friday, May 10.

Burch has dressed a number of celebrities for the Met Gala through the years. In 2023, both Emily Ratajkowski and Phoebe Bridgers sported her designs.

Ratajkowski, 32, for her part, stunned in a nude gown featuring a plunging neckline, a drop waist and a pleated skirt. She perfectly executed the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme with pearl embellishments and a bow in her hair, some of the late designer’s favorite accessories.

For glam, the model donned smokey eyeshadow and a nude lip. She dressed the look up even more with diamond earrings and matching rings.

Bridgers, 29, meanwhile, graced the iconic New York City steps in a pearl adorned gown of her own. Her frock featured cutouts on her chest, dainty straps and an airy train. She teamed her ensemble with drop pearl earrings and silver hair.

Burch posed with both women at the Met Gala last spring, wearing an elegant floral embellished gown.