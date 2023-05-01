Model behavior. Emily Ratajkowski wasn’t afraid to show some cleavage with her 2023 Met Gala look.

The My Body author 31, stunned in a cream-colored Tory Burch gown with a plunging neckline and a sheer skirt at the Monday, May 1, event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year’s theme — “In honor of Karl” — is a tribute to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died at age 85 in February 2019. While speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Ratajkowski revealed the inspiration for her look, which included diamond drop earrings and smoky eye makeup.

“Karl Lagerfeld obviously. Some Chanel references, a little Audrey Hepburn,” she said, motioning to her the style of her bangs and a black bow in her hair.

The model, who made her Met Gala debut in 2015, added that she started getting ready for this year’s event at 8 a.m. “My son sat in my lap and I got my nails done,” she said of her son Sylvester Apollo, whom she welcomed in March 2021 with estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

This year’s Met Gala marks the “High Low” podcaster’s first since her split from the film producer, 36, in September 2022. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, she joked about finding love at the event. “Maybe tonight I’ll meet my husband,” she quipped.

Ratajkowski — who filed for divorce from Bear-McClard in September 2022 after more than four years of marriage — recently spoke candidly about the pain she experienced as her marriage fell apart.

“[It was one of the] most traumatic experiences of my entire life,” she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published last month.

The I Feel Pretty actress is currently in a legal battle for full custody of the exes’ son amid Bear-McClard’s public scandal. In March, Variety reported that the New York native had been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, some of which allegedly occurred during his marriage to Ratajkowski.

“I’m learning that outspoken women don’t often get their children,” the Gone Girl actress told the Los Angeles Times of trying to stay out of the controversy.

The London-born star previously addressed her decision to end her marriage during a March appearance on the “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly” podcast.

“I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time. I was really, really unhappy. I was, like, 100 pounds and I had just had a baby. I got really skinny ’cause I was not OK,” she shared. “I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts. Gaslighting is a real thing.”

Since her split from the Uncut Gems producer, Ratajkowski has sparked romances with Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson and Eric André. She and Harry Styles were spotted making out against a parked van in Tokyo in March.

Last month, Ratajkowski opened up about desiring physical intimacy in her life during an appearance on the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast.

“Sex is very relaxing to me. It’s, like, an outlet. It’s an expression, and I like to have it in my life,” she explained. “You learn so much about people by having sex with them, it’s crazy. I’ve learned that from dating.”

At last year’s Met Gala, Ratajkowski dipped into the Versace archives for the Gilded Glamour theme.

“I’m very, very happy to be wearing this look,” she told Vanessa Hudgens — who hosted Vogue’s red carpet coverage of the May 2022 event — of the unique colorful gown. Last worn by model Yasmeen Ghauri on a 1992 Versace runway, the garment boasted a beaded bodice and a high low skirt with a fringed hem.

The model also opened up to Hudgens, 34, about how she gets ready for fashion’s biggest night out.

“I relax a lot beforehand. I used to be like, ‘I need to prep,’ and it’s like — it’s better not to prep. Go and just enjoy yourself,” she shared at the time, noting that she was still “nervous” despite having attended the event numerous times.