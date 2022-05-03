A tale of two besties. Ashley Tisdale revealed that she’s never been invited to the Met Gala — just hours before her longtime friend (and High School Musical costar) Vanessa Hudgens was the first to arrive at the 2022 soiree.

“If I ever get invited to the #MetGala I would replicate one of my past iconic looks…,” the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum, 36, joked via Twitter on Monday, May 2, posting a series of early 2000s ensembles that she wore at various premieres and events at the time.

At the 2005 premiere of Ice Princess, Tisdale sported a staple of Y2K fashion: A skirt over jeans and a cami layered under a T-shirt. For this ensemble, the Disney Channel alum wore a sequined gold mini skirt that she paired with light wash flares and gilded ballet flats that perfectly matched the skirt. On top, Tisdale donned a blue cami underneath a white Bebe tee emblazoned with the word “DREAM” in pink letters. She finished off the look with a long sabertooth necklace and chunky turquoise jewelry around her neck.

For her part, Hudgens, 33, arrived at Manhattan’s famed Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a sheer black gown with long sleeves and poufed shoulders. She complimented the floor-length frock with a wealth of diamond accessories, including several sparkling rings, a stunning cuff and chandelier earrings — perfect for the “Gilded Glamour” dress code. The Rent Live alum wore her hair in a high, twisted bun.

The 2022 Met Gala wasn’t the Princess Switch star’s first time at the event, either. In 2015, she rocked the red carpet in a ruby-colored, tea-length H&M gown encrusted with black rhinestones. That year’s theme was “China: Through the Looking Glass,” and Hudgens chose to pair her frock with onyx-colored drop earrings, a netted black veil that grazed her forehead, and black stilettos.

Also at Monday’s Met Gala was Hudgens’ ex Austin Butler, who initially showed up on the red carpet with Priscilla Presley — the actor is starring in Elvis, an upcoming Elvis Presley biopic — but quickly met up with his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber. Butler, 30, has been dating the 20-year-old model since December 2021, while Hudgens and her boyfriend, Cole Tucker, made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021. (Butler and Hudgens split in January 2020 after nine years together.)

Despite her friends’ split, Tisdale has remained good friends with the exes. She and Hudgens have been close since they starred as rivals in the High School Musical franchise all the way to the Spring Breakers actress’ role as “fairy godmother” to Tisdale’s 13-month-old daughter, Jupiter, whom she shares with husband Christopher French.

Tisdale’s relationship with Butler is just as strong, with her referring to her Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure costar as her “best friend” in a 2022 social media post.

Keep scrolling for the early 2000s outfits Tisdale wants to recreate at the Met Gala someday: