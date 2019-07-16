



Serena Williams’ daughter, Alexis Olympia, is essentially the tennis pro’s mini me — in fact, she even follows along with her mom’s nighttime beauty regimen.

In a video with Harper’s Bazaar, the 37-year-old details her extensive nighttime beauty routine, admitting that her little girl likes to follow along with each step.

“Olympia, who is my daughter, actually does the routine with me,” Williams says in the video.

“And it’s safe for kids too ‘cause she can like put it on her face. She’s only 1 and a half and she loves it.” Talk about mother-daughter bonding.

So what exactly is her routine? After taking off her makeup with Lovingearth Cold pressed coconut oil — cleansing twice — she and Olympia use a Vitamin C serum called Vine Vera Resveratrol Vitamin C Serum. “I just do a couple dabs and I always give Olympia some dabs.”

Next, she focuses on her eyes using Vine Vera Resveratrol Age Defying Eye Serum first then she puts on MZ Skin Hydra-Bright Golden Eye Treatment Mask.

“Typically you want to leave it on for 10 minutes,” she says. “Usually I like to sit down in my room with Olympia and I watch Finding Nemo because she watches that like a million times.”

While she leaves on the masks, she puts a little bit of coconut oil on her lips for a boost of hydration. When they come off, she smooths on MZ Skin Soothe & Smooth Collagen Activating Eye Complex to brighten. However, she doesn’t just use it on her lids.

“I feel like whatever you’re using under your eye is super moisturizing and it can work for the whole face,” she says before revealing that she likes to add a bit to her upper lip. “Honestly, I have a little 5 o’clock shadow, so I put it on top of my mustache,” she explains. “I do that there too because I think if it’s brightening, maybe it’ll brighten that too.”

She finishes off the whole thing with Ayur-Medic Enrichment Cream for Age-Prevention (guess she’s going to keep her daughter looking young!), which she applies to her face and neck, and a spritz of Mario Badescu’s Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater. And with that, she and Olympia are ready to hit the hay.

