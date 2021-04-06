Man bun alert! While Aaron Rodgers’ typically rocks a shorter style, the Green Bay Packers player has embraced a longer look — so long, that he can even tie it back into a mini man bun!

Fans were given a glimpse at the 37-year-old’s new look when his fiancée Shailene Woodley shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of the couple via Instagram on Monday, April 5.

“You guys, I have a very important announcement to make. This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive … just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man bun growing — oh yea, rocking my new shades,” Woodley says from the passenger seat of the car, flashing her estimated $90,000 round-cut diamond ring as she endearingly touches her fiancé’s shaved neck. “This guy, is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!”

To quote the Big Little Lies star, Rodgers’ looks “super attractive” with just about any hairstyle, but if this video is any indication, get ready to see the “sexy” star rocking some longer locks in the weeks that follow.

Currently, he’s sporting a baby man bun, with just enough length to fasten the top layer of his hair at the crown of his head. The lower half isn’t long enough just yet to reach the hair tie.

As for the rest of his laidback look? The NFL player wore a heather grey t-shirt and some black aviator sunglasses courtesy of his fiancée.

It seems the accessory swap went both ways though, as Woodley is rocking a green “Dog Dad” baseball cap that she most likely borrowed from her future hubby. The 29-year-old has a German Shepard who came along for the family’s adventure.

Excitement was in the air for the happy couple, as Rodgers is embarking on 2-week hosting gig for the game show.

When asked, “What’s gonna happen?” at the show, the athlete responds, “There’s gonna some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery, it’s like the Princess Bride,” he jokes to his smitten fiancée.

The early days of Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers’ relationship was kept under wraps (including their engagement!), so this loving car-ride display was a refreshing glimpse into their life as a happy couple.

Woodley and Rodgers’ found love in summer 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Fast forward to February 6, 2021, and Rodgers’ announced his engagement to Woodley while giving his NFL MVP award acceptance speech.

The engagement ring obviously didn’t disappoint! Woodley first flashed her rock on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 22. “The beautiful design appears to be a stunning 4 to 5 carat solitaire round cut diamond set in platinum,” jewelry experience Toni Zehrer told Us at the time.