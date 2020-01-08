Following the success of his makeup collaboration with Jeffree Star in November, Shane Dawson revealed that he’s starting a YouTube channel for his beauty tutorials — “and other random stuff.”

The creative shared the news with his Twitter followers on Tuesday, January 7. He tweeted, “I made another channel for makeup videos and other random stuff I might feel like posting. I just wanted a low pressure place to post stuff if I get creative or inspired at 3am :)).”

He also shared a link to the channel on the community page of his main Youtube channel with a lengthy caption detailing the decision. He wrote wrote, “Hey guys! I know makeup related videos aren’t for everyone so I started a channel for that kinda stuff if you’re interested!”

“But no pressure to subscribe ‘cause I’m not sure when I’ll be posting on there but I wanted to let you know ‘cause I saw a fake channel out there and I didn’t want to confuse people,” Dawson said. “Don’t worry, I’m not trying to be a guru or anything!”

Dawson created his YouTube channel in 2008 and has since acquired over 20 million subscribers who come to him for sometimes-controversial conspiracy theory videos, along with profiles of other YouTubers like Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul and, of course, Star.

In October, he released the first episode of his six-part series about Star on YouTube, which gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the Shane x Jeffree collection, which launched on November 1.

Dawson named his channel “ShaneGlossin,” which is also the name of his sold-out lip gloss from the pair’s collection.

Lip gloss is essential to Dawson’s makeup routine. The description of The Gloss ($18) was, “This iconic clear gloss is a staple in Shane’s everyday look. This gloss is 100% translucent, has a 3D effect, and has 0% stick. Plus, it’s root beer scented!”

The Shane x Jeffree Collection is nearly sold out, but one product’s still in stock for interested fans. The Mini Controversy Palette ($28) is a little taste of the brand’s 18-shade version that took the makeup world by storm.

According to the brand, a collection restock is in the works. On November 4, 2019, Star Tweeted, “FULL collection restock will happen early 2020! Watch my IG story for the full tea.”