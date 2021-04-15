Let’s go girls! Shania Twain brought back a blast from the past when she whipped out the original “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” music video outfit more than two decades later.

“Same outfit, 20 years apart! #letsgogirls,” the 55-year old country singer captioned the video, which was first posted to TikTok and later, to Instagram Reels.

The video stars off with a clip from the original 1999 music video, to the soundtrack of the song’s pre-chorus. As she sings, “The best part about being a woman, is the prerogative to have a little fun,” her OG outfit was on full display.

From the black top hat with a fishnet veil and black bustier mini dress to the white jacket, silk gloves and thigh-high velvet boots, it’s no surprise this look has gone down in history.

As the beat transitions the chorus, fans found themselves in for much-appreciated surprise. A present-day Twain pops up on the screen, dressed in a nearly identical outfit!

With the same exactly black mini dress on, the “Forever and Always” singer looked like she hadn’t aged a day since the song’s initial drop.

While she kept her black mini and top hat as memorabilia from her early days, a few bits and pieces of the outfit were improvised. In the new clip, she ditched the structured white coat for a comfier, shorter blouse.

To add a modern twist, she added some fishnet tights, a silk choker with teardrop gems and a bright red lip to her ensemble.

Country music fans from around the world flooded the comments section, clearly ecstatic about this time hop mash up. “The best singer ever, love you,” one person wrote. Others chimed in with, “We stan a queen” and, “Such a hero.”

Many simply couldn’t get over how amazing the star looked in the second clip, noting that she looks pretty much the same. “Aged like fine wine,” a user writes.

Another marveled at the fact that Twain was able to shimmy into the little mini. “Amazing!!! To be able to fit into your original outfit,” someone wrote, adding a winking face emoji.

This isn’t the first time the singer-songwriter gave fans glimpse of the original “Man! I Look Like a Woman” outfit. Back in 2017, her “Life’s About to Get Good” video featured a few seconds in Twain’s dressing room, where she was wearing the same look.