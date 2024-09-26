Shania Twain will be at the center of the spotlight when she hosts the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, but she already stole the show on the red carpet.

The singer, 59, posed for photos ahead of the Thursday, September 26, event at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Twain rocked a bedazzled floor length denim halter gown, completing the look with matching gloves.

In addition to serving as the awards show’s host, Twain’s Las Vegas residency is also nominated for Concert Tour of 2024, competing against Luke Combs’ Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour, Jason Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour, Morgan Wallen’s One Night at a Time 2024, George Strait’s Stadium Tour, Tim McGraw’s Standing Room Only Tour ‘24, Kenny Chesney’s Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour and Zach Bryan’s The Quittin Time 2024 Tour.

Earlier this week, Twain opened up about the importance of hosting the ceremony in Nashville. “It’s a really full-circle experience for me,” she told Billboard. “It takes me back to my own beginnings in Nashville and as a new recording artist there, and obviously the historic location is always appealing. I meet new artists, and I’m running into old friends, making new friends.”

Although Twain is responsible for helming the festivities, she explained, “I’m here more as a fan than anything. It’s the artists that the people want to hear and see, so to me, that is everything. I’ll be smack dab in the middle of it all, so I’m super excited. I’m all access.”

Twain also revealed that she drew inspiration from Reba McEntire — who has previously hosted the Country Music Association Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards — while preparing for her role.

“Any of those big shows rely a lot on the spirit and the mood of the host because the hosts are chosen, I think quite carefully, making sure people are relating and the host has experience,” she said. “Reba is one of my favorite hosts. She’s speaking from experience and I think that commands respect and attention. She’s funny and smart and is loved by all, and it’s a compliment to be asked to do something like [hosting an awards show]. So Reba is a good example for me.”

While Twain’s Vegas residency is set to wrap in early 2025, she teased that she still has plenty on her plate in the near future.

“I’ll be very, very busy for the next few years,” she hinted. “I’m doing more acting. I’ll be in the studio making a new album. I’m writing music for various things and there’s a musical in the works with my music, so lots of exciting things. I’ll be busy doing more of a variety of things than I’ve ever done before in my career, so that’ll keep me off the Vegas stage for a while.”